The only app that works across multiple studios and has everything you need to manage your favorite fitness classes.Get Started
and less time online booking them.
Ellie is ready to help anytime you need, even outside the app. Send her a quick text to reschedule or cancel a class, get information about your studio packages or even get class times & book. She'll also send you reminders & timely info about your packages.
Our Studio Partners
Available by invitation only to participants at select studios